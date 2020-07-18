Bar association condemns attacks on attorney at law Mrs. Kim Kyte-Thomas in her execution of duties

The Bar Council of The Bar Association of Guyana yesterday condemned the recent social media attacks on Attorney-at-law Mrs. Kim Kyte-Thomas in wake of the lawyer’s representation of GECOM Chair Claudette Singh in legal proceedings before the Court, concerning the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

The Bar Council, in its statement yesterday, highlighted that the “embarrassingly protracted election process has resulted in a heightened political atmosphere which has seen a pattern in personal attacks being levied against persons in the exercise of their profession and duties.” The Council further noted that “such attacks are wholly unacceptable, inappropriate and must be denounced.”

The Bar Council furthered caution members of the public to desist from making inflammatory, threatening and libelous statements which in addition to undermining the administration of justice and rule of law, could form the basis for the institution of legal proceedings and charges against such perpetrators.

Kyte-Thomas, who is representing the GECOM Chair in a case filed by Misenga Jones to compel Singh to set aside the National Recount figures, received many personal attacks from APNU+AFC party supporters across social media sites.

Previously, the Bar council had also condemned attacks on the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ahead of their ruling on the Jagdeo, Ali et al appeal case adding that “even greater offence is the use of social media by members of the society to launch unnecessary, malicious and contemptuous attacks on sitting members of our Apex Court.”

Further, the statement asserted that “Attorneys-at-Law are, by statute, officers of the Court and appear for their clients in discharge of their professional duty, under oath, without fear or favor.”

In addition to the Council’s warning, the United States Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch also condemned recent personal attacks on GECOM Chairperson and urged continued support to the chair in a virtual press conference.

“I am shocked and appalled at the dangerous statements and actions that I have seen directed at the Chairwoman,” Ambassador Lynch said in the conference.

Previously, the Bar Council had condemned attacks on the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ahead of their ruling on the Jagdeo, Ali et al appeal case adding that “even greater offence is the use of social media by members of the society to launch unnecessary, malicious and contemptuous attacks on sitting members of our Apex Court.”