A reason for much concern

DEAR EDITOR,

There is much impatience in the world today. Many economies are faltering, people are dying by the thousands and war appears to be on the horizon. The fuel of the global economy, which is oil, has reflected its slowing and economic Giants are much closer to bankruptcy than they have ever been since the great depression. It is with caution that we must consider the path forward for Guyana. No one wants a government that will bow to the wishes of Venezuela and its Allies. Each major party should be reaffirming commitment to a Guyana that will include Essequibo and will not allow for their gifting in exchange for power and control over the country.

It is refreshing to see that old tricks of the past are not reoccurring. Who would have thought that the USA would not have supported the non Communist Party during these uncertain times. It is refreshing yet curious that the basis for warrants and sanctions for Venezuelan top officials is being overlooked in Guyana. Maybe the next step is to clean house independent of who is in power. Hopefully there isn’t a land grab in the works as there was in the past.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana