UK announces “consequences” for undemocratic Govt.

Latest update July 17th, 2020 10:54 AM
Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab earlier today announced that the Government has started to put consequences in place for any threat to democracy in Guyana, through the swearing in of a government on non-credible results.
The announcement follows a similar move by the United States, after it was observed that the governing coalition threw its support behind the use of fraudulent results as a basis on which an official declaration is made.
Raab said that it has been four months since Guyana’s elections, and that no electorate should have to wait that long for a result.
The Foreign Secretary took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Guyanese people for their patience at this time.
