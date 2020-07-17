Latest update July 17th, 2020 10:54 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UK announces “consequences” for undemocratic Govt.

Jul 17, 2020 News 0

UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab

Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab earlier today announced that the Government has started to put consequences in place for any threat to democracy in Guyana, through the swearing in of a government on non-credible results.
The announcement follows a similar move by the United States, after it was observed that the governing coalition threw its support behind the use of fraudulent results as a basis on which an official declaration is made.
Raab said that it has been four months since Guyana’s elections, and that no electorate should have to wait that long for a result.
The Foreign Secretary took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Guyanese people for their patience at this time.

Similar Articles

Sports

Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes steel England after early drama

Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes steel England after early drama

Jul 17, 2020

ESPNcricinfo – It was slow, steady and perfectly suited to England’s needs after a difficult start – on and off the field. Dom Sibley’s 86 not out, amid an unbroken 126-run stand for...
Read More
Series “wide open”, cautions Holder, as history beckons

Series “wide open”, cautions Holder, as...

Jul 16, 2020

GABF will not participate in FIBA Skills challenge

GABF will not participate in FIBA Skills

Jul 16, 2020

Woodroffe optimistic about Junior Pan Am C/Ship being played

Woodroffe optimistic about Junior Pan Am C/Ship...

Jul 15, 2020

RHTYSC, BCB launch Basil Butcher Trust Project in tribute to West Indies legend

RHTYSC, BCB launch Basil Butcher Trust Project in...

Jul 15, 2020

There must be no relenting of pressure by Windies after win

There must be no relenting of pressure by Windies...

Jul 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019