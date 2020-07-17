The people who have ultimate disrespect for the African race

In my column of Monday, May 25, 2020 under the title: “The APNU+AFC losing the battle because of their insults,” I wrote the following – “Here is what one of Guyana’s most prominent diaspora supporter of APNU told me on Thursday night. There will be no sanctions against Guyana should the Granger government remain in power because the congressional Black caucus in the US will not allow it. Here is my take on how they will stop it.”

The Congressional Black Caucus has 59 members. These are people who have dedicated their lives and politics to the entitlement of Black people in America. These are people whose lives are under scrutiny because once they falter the white right-wing press, the white dominated Republican Party and the Trump Government will immediately try to dirty them.

Three times since the attempts to rig the election, beginning with Mingo’s public statistical masturbation, Guyanese- American citizens went to the Black Caucus to support rigged elections in Guyana. On each occasion, they were diplomatically informed that the issue will be looked into.

On all three occasions, these usual suspects (all of us in Guyana know who these worms and rats are), deceived the members of the Black Caucus whose support they requested. These rats and worms are stupid to the point that they are not fit to even be seen talking to the Black Caucus.

The era in which you can live in England and fool people living there about your devious tales in Guyana is long gone. We live in a world where in London when you tell Mary that her friend Margaret Jones is lying about domestic abuse, all Mary has to do is type on her keyboard while on the internet and the following line, “Margaret Jones in Guyana accuses her husband of domestic abuse” appears.

That search will reveal several items where it will show stories of how abusive Jones’ husband is. So what did these gutter rats tell the Black Caucus? Here it is and herein lies the disrespect these African Guyanese surrogates have for the African race. They told the people that a Black party is under siege in Guyana where an Indian party, Indian money and an American lobbying firm rigged the 2020 election to deny Black Guyanese their entitlements in Guyana.

Contemptuous of the intelligence of the Black Caucus, these powerful congress people went and did their research. And guess what? They came across statements by people they know intimately and who are their friends. And who are these people? Some very big names in the African race – Former Barbados Prime Minister, Owen Arthur; former Jamaican Prime Minister, Bruce Golding; current Trinidadian Prime Minister, Keith Rowley; current Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley; former Attorney-General in the British government, and current Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Scotland.

The rats and worms failed and never returned to see the Black Caucus. The American legislators knew they were deceived. But more importantly, the Black Caucus read the condescending, abusive and defaming descriptions that were heaped upon these gigantic Caribbean figures.

These rats and worms were willing and nasty enough to see damage come to the credibility of the Black Caucus because there was no PPP conspiracy in the 2020 election. The Black Caucus was given evidence that Mingo, Lowenfield, and David Granger and his acolytes in the PNC, AFC and WPA were attempting to rig the Guyana election since March.

Imagine the embarrassment when members of the Black Caucus went to their fellow Democratic legislators and the Democratic Senators and request that they protect the Granger presidency from PPP riggers only to find out that it is Granger and his acolytes that are rigging the elections and for four months have defied the world.

We aren’t hearing anything about the Black Caucus. The worms and rats are parading in front of the world cussing down past and present CARICOM leaders, cussing down the Caribbean Court of Justice jurists, cussing down the diplomatic envoys in Guyana from the ABC countries and the EU but there is not even one rat or worm that is quoting a member of the Black Caucus that is in support of Granger or Harmon. Harmon is rumoured to be an American citizen and is supposed to have given up his American citizenship but to date there is no proof available that he did so.

So I end with my quote from my May column. The Black Caucus was supposed to stop sanctions. These African Guyanese really think the African race consist of stupid people so they can fool them. But then again, they are fooling their own African brethren here in Guyana.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)