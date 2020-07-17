State of Roraima, Brazil recognises President Elect “Irfaan Ali”

The State Government of Roraima, Brazil has expressed serious concern about the developments of Guyana’s 2020 electoral process, seeing as the “democratically elected candidate, Dr. Irfaan Ali” has not yet been so declared by the Elections Commission.

Roraima took the opportunity to throw its support behind the Caribbean Court of Justice, the Organisation of American States (OAS), the European Union, the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Canada, in calling for the will of the people to be respected.

The statement came one day after the government of Brazil also urged a resolution to the impasse and expressed support for the recount results. Roraima is the one Brazilian state that shares a border with Guyana.