State of Roraima, Brazil recognises President Elect “Irfaan Ali”

Latest update July 17th, 2020 10:54 AM
The State Government of Roraima, Brazil has expressed serious concern about the developments of Guyana’s 2020 electoral process, seeing as the “democratically elected candidate, Dr. Irfaan Ali” has not yet been so declared by the Elections Commission.
Roraima took the opportunity to throw its support behind the Caribbean Court of Justice, the Organisation of American States (OAS), the European Union, the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Canada, in calling for the will of the people to be respected.
The statement came one day after the government of Brazil also urged a resolution to the impasse and expressed support for the recount results. Roraima is the one Brazilian state that shares a border with Guyana.
Jul 17, 2020ESPNcricinfo – It was slow, steady and perfectly suited to England’s needs after a difficult start – on and off the field. Dom Sibley’s 86 not out, amid an unbroken 126-run stand for...
Jul 16, 2020
Jul 16, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
In my column of Monday, May 25, 2020 under the title: “The APNU+AFC losing the battle because of their insults,” I wrote... more
The APNU+AFC has disgraced Guyana. Never before have so many countries, respected international organizations and individuals... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]