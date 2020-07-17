SHC defender Dindial recovered and rearing to go

Twenty-two year-old Saints Hockey Club (SHC) left-back Paramanand Andy Dindial, who has been a member of the club for eight years; since its formation in 2012, is looking to get back on the pitch after missing out on a few tournaments due to an appendix surgery.

The one-time, Diamond Mineral Water International Hockey Festival winner noted that after being on the sidelines for six months (October 2019- March 2020) he was really looking forward to having the stick in his hand but the covid-19 pandemic has put sport on the back foot.

What made the layoff even worse for Dindial was the fact that he took a year off to focus on his final year at the University of Guyana and in his first month, before the surgery, he helped Saints to first place in the Guyana Hockey Board Outdoor Second Division League but the team fell to third by the end of that competition.

Yesterday, the National Covid-19 task force announced that Guyana will enter into phase three of the reopening process from today with the curfew being relaxed from 18:00hrs to 20:00hrs. And, while some sport persons may look at that as an early sign for the recommencement of competition, Dindial disagrees.

The former national youth player who represented the Golden Arrowhead in the 2016 Pan Am tourney in Canada, explained, “The numbers are continuing to climb and it doesnt seem to be slowing down for now and you can see gatherings still on the seawall and other well-known hangout spots.”

Despite his hunger to get on the field and play, he posited that, “Unless more serious measures are taken that will decrease the infection rate, only then should the curfew be relaxed.” (Calvin Chapman)