Recount figures must be accepted – UK Foreign Minister

The United Kingdom (UK) has reiterated its position that the recount figures must be accepted and used for the declaration of the winner of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

UK Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State, Dominic Raab tweeted yesterday, “It has been over 4 months since the people of #Guyana went to the polls – a result is still pending.”

Raab continued that “The Elections Commission should declare on the basis of the @CARICOMorg scrutinized recount” and highlighted that Guyana deserves an election result that reflects the will of its people.

The UK Foreign Secretary comments come just one day after the US announced visa sanctions for financiers and top officials within the Granger administration complicit in undermining democracy.

Canada on the same day, also noted that it would be using every tool available to hold accountable those who prevent a declaration of the recount results.

The UK too will be handing sanctions to those guilty as they have been paying close attention to Guyana’s four-month long electoral process.

UK High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn, along with the other Western diplomats, had spoken out from the very first time that Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, tried to rig the elections, and has voiced concerns at other junctures to condemn election rigging.

Back in March, Raab had warned that any government sworn into office on the basis of fraudulent figures would face “strong international condemnation”.

The results of the national recount show a clear victory for the Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) with 233,336 valid votes. The incumbent, A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), trailed with 217,920 valid votes.

There have been mounting calls from stakeholders both local and abroad for the coalition government to concede.