Police seeking help to identify body of battered man

Weeks after the body of a man was discovered with visible wounds to the face and other parts, police in Region 5 are yet to identify him. Moreover, police in a release issued yesterday said that they are seeking assistance from the general public.

Kaieteur News understands that the lifeless body of the man was found on the Rosignol Public Road, West Coast Berbice on June 26, 2020 around 05:00 hrs.

In a graphic image shared by police, the man’s face appears to be battered and smeared with blood. Police have also deciphered that the medium built man is of East Indian descent and appears to be in his 40s with a height of 5ft 5 inches.

The body, which is currently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting identification and subsequent post mortem, was found clad in a pair of long blue jeans and a black short-sleeve shirt.

Persons with information that can help to identify the man can contact the Guyana Police Force on telephone numbers: ‪232-0313, 232-0291, 911 or call or visit the nearest police station.