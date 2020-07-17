Police seeking help to identify body of battered man

Latest update July 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
Weeks after the body of a man was discovered with visible wounds to the face and other parts, police in Region 5 are yet to identify him. Moreover, police in a release issued yesterday said that they are seeking assistance from the general public.
Kaieteur News understands that the lifeless body of the man was found on the Rosignol Public Road, West Coast Berbice on June 26, 2020 around 05:00 hrs.
In a graphic image shared by police, the man’s face appears to be battered and smeared with blood. Police have also deciphered that the medium built man is of East Indian descent and appears to be in his 40s with a height of 5ft 5 inches.
The body, which is currently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting identification and subsequent post mortem, was found clad in a pair of long blue jeans and a black short-sleeve shirt.
Persons with information that can help to identify the man can contact the Guyana Police Force on telephone numbers: 232-0313, 232-0291, 911 or call or visit the nearest police station.
Jul 17, 2020ESPNcricinfo – It was slow, steady and perfectly suited to England’s needs after a difficult start – on and off the field. Dom Sibley’s 86 not out, amid an unbroken 126-run stand for...
Jul 16, 2020
Jul 16, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
In my column of Monday, May 25, 2020 under the title: “The APNU+AFC losing the battle because of their insults,” I wrote... more
The APNU+AFC has disgraced Guyana. Never before have so many countries, respected international organizations and individuals... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]