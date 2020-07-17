Latest update July 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police seeking help to identify body of battered man

Jul 17, 2020 News 0

Weeks after the body of a man was discovered with visible wounds to the face and other parts, police in Region 5 are yet to identify him. Moreover, police in a release issued yesterday said that they are seeking assistance from the general public.
Kaieteur News understands that the lifeless body of the man was found on the Rosignol Public Road, West Coast Berbice on June 26, 2020 around 05:00 hrs.

The battered body of the unidentified man.

In a graphic image shared by police, the man’s face appears to be battered and smeared with blood. Police have also deciphered that the medium built man is of East Indian descent and appears to be in his 40s with a height of 5ft 5 inches.
The body, which is currently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting identification and subsequent post mortem, was found clad in a pair of long blue jeans and a black short-sleeve shirt.
Persons with information that can help to identify the man can contact the Guyana Police Force on telephone numbers: ‪232-0313, 232-0291, 911 or call or visit the nearest police station.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes steel England after early drama

Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes steel England after early drama

Jul 17, 2020

ESPNcricinfo – It was slow, steady and perfectly suited to England’s needs after a difficult start – on and off the field. Dom Sibley’s 86 not out, amid an unbroken 126-run stand for...
Read More
Series “wide open”, cautions Holder, as history beckons

Series “wide open”, cautions Holder, as...

Jul 16, 2020

GABF will not participate in FIBA Skills challenge

GABF will not participate in FIBA Skills

Jul 16, 2020

Woodroffe optimistic about Junior Pan Am C/Ship being played

Woodroffe optimistic about Junior Pan Am C/Ship...

Jul 15, 2020

RHTYSC, BCB launch Basil Butcher Trust Project in tribute to West Indies legend

RHTYSC, BCB launch Basil Butcher Trust Project in...

Jul 15, 2020

There must be no relenting of pressure by Windies after win

There must be no relenting of pressure by Windies...

Jul 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019