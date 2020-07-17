OAS Permanent Council meets on Tuesday to address Guyana’s electoral situation

Latest update July 17th, 2020 2:07 PM
The Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) is set to meet on Tuesday, July 21 to discuss the electoral situation in Guyana.
The meeting was requested by OAS Secretary General, Luis Almagro as Guyana’s governing APNU+AFC coalition endorsed the use of fraudulent figures as the basis on which an elections declaration should be made.
The Permanent Council has reaching powers, which could see its powerful 35-state union passing resolutions to condemn wayward states or even to recognize a government sworn in on fraudulent results as illegitimate.
The OAS is in support of the recount results being used as the basis on which a declaration is made, and has stressed that this is the only acceptable resolution to the electoral impasse.
