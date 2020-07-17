North West man is Guyana’s 19th COVID-19 fatality -cases now at 314

Latest update July 17th, 2020 9:52 PM
The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed Guyana’s 19th COVID-19 death. The deceased is a 36-year-old man from the North West District, Region One.
According to reports, the man passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Wednesday afternoon following complications from the disease.
It is understood that he is a resident of Matarkai sub-district in the North West District.
Region One remains the epicenter for COVID-19 with 95 confirmed cases.
As of yesterday, Guyana confirmed 314 cases with 162 recoveries. In institutional isolation, there were 133 active cases and eight persons in institutional quarantine. Five persons were also in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
During the Ministry of Public Health’s daily update, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, said that the 21-60 age group represents 70% of all infections locally.
She also provided a breakdown of the number of reported cases in each region. Region One accounts for 95 cases; Region Two- 1; Region Three- 26; Region Four- 119; Region Six- 1; Region Seven – 48; Region Eight –3; Region Nine– 11 and Region 10 – 10. Region Five remains COVID-19 free to date.
Meanwhile, turning her attention to Region Seven, the DCMO commended the efforts of “all those involved in this campaign to protect residents from the coronavirus disease.”
In their efforts to control the outbreak there, the DCMO said that the region has set up an isolation centre to house 10 persons.
A total of 273 tests were conducted in the region to date and 77 of these are currently pending results, she said.
A team from the Public Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Region 7 Regional Democratic Council (RDC), is currently conducting a three-day visit to three frontline villages – Arau, Kaikan and Eteringbang, the DCMO added. The team, she said, is expected to remain in the region until tomorrow.
