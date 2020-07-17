Mr. Granger received the right birthday gifts from the international community

Dear Editor,

President David Granger, I saw from media reports, had a celebration at the State House on the occasion of his 75th Birthday. It seemed Mr. Granger, as usual, has a jolly good time. From the pictures that appeared, Mr. Granger had cake, glee and well-wishers. I saw him take on the role of musical conductor as he seemingly danced away while his audience watched on.

His celebration, however, is yet another tangible demonstration of how he and his administration are really poles away from the plight of the ordinary man and woman. While Granger and clique enjoyed themselves on the sweat of the taxpayers, we have quite a number of Guyanese who stare at empty cupboards, bare kitchens and face hard times. There has been an upsurge in petty crime as Guyanese have nowhere else to turn while Granger and Co. dine in style. While they have wine, some dont even have water. While Mr. Granger receives gifts, Guyanese are made to punish under his Administration. Is this Mr. Grangers Good Life?

As we all know, the Creator doesnt come but He sends. And He didnt forget Mr. Granger on his special day. The President received several others gifts, presents I dont think he expected nor wanted. Indeed, his tyrannical rule has not gone unnoticed. For his birthday, the most powerful nations in the world, have told him and colleagues that they are no longer welcome and he should heed his own advice and do the decent and honest thing and step aside. It reminds me when you “hard ears you does feel” and Mr. Granger is certainly feeling it.

Yours truly,

Liebert Alleyne