Ministry reports high turnout for CSEC and CAPE -says 100 percent attendance at Region Three schools

Latest update July 17th, 2020 9:52 PM
Four days into the sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), public school students have turned out in very satisfactory numbers.
At least this is according to a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Department. The Ministry revealed that in Region Three (Esseq
uibo Island-West Demerara), students have been attending their institutions to sit their exams and that there have been no issues with absenteeism for the examinations written to date.
Yesterday, students across the country wrote Principles of Accounts (POA) and during visits to four Region Three schools – West Demerara, Stewartville, Leonora and Uitvlugt – it was noted that all students registered to write this exam were present.
Head-teacher of the West Demerara Secondary, Mr. Harrinarine, said he was very satisfied with the conduct of the examinations to date.
According to the head-teacher, the impeccable attendance is an indication of the importance of the examination to students and their parents along with their hardworking teachers.
Mr. Harrinarine confirmed that since CSEC and CAPE commenced on Monday, all students registered to write the various exams were present. The situation at the other three schools mirrored that of the West Demerara Secondary.
One student, in an invited comment ahead of yesterday’s exam, said he was looking forward to it and was confident that he was going to do well. At all of the schools, the COVID-19 guidelines, which were set out in the gazetted and published examination order No. 73/2020, were being stringently enforced.
Students, teachers and persons permitted to be in the respective schools’ compound are required to wear a facemask at all times. Additionally, hand-washing and sanitizing must be done at the entrance of the school.
The students are required to be two meters or six feet apart from each other at all times. Playing and gathering are prohibited and the Ministry has also prohibited vending outside schools to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone. Temperature testing is also mandatory and, according to the Ministry, Education Officers will be visiting schools across the country to ensure that there is full compliance with the order.
“Therefore, all preventive measures are implemented and will be monitored throughout the examination,” the Ministry said in its statement.
The two exams, CSEC and CAPE, are scheduled to be written from July 13 – August 4 and July 13- 31 respectively. For CSEC, there are 168 centres with 11,998 students registered to write that exam while for CAPE, there are 851 candidates registered to write at 15 centres across the country.
Jul 17, 2020Twenty-two year-old Saints Hockey Club (SHC) left-back Paramanand Andy Dindial, who has been a member of the club for eight years; since its formation in 2012, is looking to get back on the pitch...
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 16, 2020
Jul 16, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
In my column of Monday, May 25, 2020 under the title: “The APNU+AFC losing the battle because of their insults,” I wrote... more
The APNU+AFC has disgraced Guyana. Never before have so many countries, respected international organizations and individuals... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]