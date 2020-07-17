Ministry reports high turnout for CSEC and CAPE -says 100 percent attendance at Region Three schools

Four days into the sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), public school students have turned out in very satisfactory numbers.

At least this is according to a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Department. The Ministry revealed that in Region Three (Esseq

uibo Island-West Demerara), students have been attending their institutions to sit their exams and that there have been no issues with absenteeism for the examinations written to date.

Yesterday, students across the country wrote Principles of Accounts (POA) and during visits to four Region Three schools – West Demerara, Stewartville, Leonora and Uitvlugt – it was noted that all students registered to write this exam were present.

Head-teacher of the West Demerara Secondary, Mr. Harrinarine, said he was very satisfied with the conduct of the examinations to date.

According to the head-teacher, the impeccable attendance is an indication of the importance of the examination to students and their parents along with their hardworking teachers.

Mr. Harrinarine confirmed that since CSEC and CAPE commenced on Monday, all students registered to write the various exams were present. The situation at the other three schools mirrored that of the West Demerara Secondary.

One student, in an invited comment ahead of yesterday’s exam, said he was looking forward to it and was confident that he was going to do well. At all of the schools, the COVID-19 guidelines, which were set out in the gazetted and published examination order No. 73/2020, were being stringently enforced.

Students, teachers and persons permitted to be in the respective schools’ compound are required to wear a facemask at all times. Additionally, hand-washing and sanitizing must be done at the entrance of the school.

The students are required to be two meters or six feet apart from each other at all times. Playing and gathering are prohibited and the Ministry has also prohibited vending outside schools to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone. Temperature testing is also mandatory and, according to the Ministry, Education Officers will be visiting schools across the country to ensure that there is full compliance with the order.

“Therefore, all preventive measures are implemented and will be monitored throughout the examination,” the Ministry said in its statement.

The two exams, CSEC and CAPE, are scheduled to be written from July 13 – August 4 and July 13- 31 respectively. For CSEC, there are 168 centres with 11,998 students registered to write that exam while for CAPE, there are 851 candidates registered to write at 15 centres across the country.