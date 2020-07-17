GHK should be ashamed to be a part of this desecration of sovereignty

Dear Editor,

Once more I had to add another name to my list of “will never read again commentators”. This one came as a shocker – GHK Lall for his piece in KN, July 14, “Some thoughts on Minister Trotman’s comments”. GHK clandestinely joined the bandwagon in defence of, “too many foreigners have been allowed to become too involved, at too intimate a level, in our political and sovereign affairs” GHKs words.

This self professed enigmatic genius should be privy to Article 9 of our Constitution, which states that, “Sovereignty belongs to the people, who exercise it through their representatives and the democratic organs established by or under this Constitution.”

For GHK, and a handful of people enamoured by incumbency, to accuse the international community of disrespecting our sovereignty, just for watching out for “we, the people”, the owners of sovereignty in Article 9, as we seek to exercise that sovereignty by electing our representatives, are peddling a false narrative – a narrative that has been the Hallmark of every dictatorial regime in the past. GHK, with all his intelligence, should be ashamed to be a part of this desecration of sovereignty.

I am shocked that this individual who had seemed so morally balanced could have bend the other way and overlooked the universally accepted principles of democracy that Guyana is a signatory to. GHK, speaking of the foreign observers, wondered which one of the foreign groups or individuals “would have allowed the same in their house, in their domestic travails.” In short, GHK mirrors the position of the rigging cabal. It is a show of total disdain for any form of solidarity for the Guyanese people, who seemed under threat of being cheated of their rights to elect a government of their choice by popular vote afforded to them by the Constitution.

The general consensus is that more eyes watching over the Democratic process is better for the prevention of skullduggery; it is sad that the self proclaimed enigma didn’t see it that way. I had always been intrigued by the battles between the self proclaimed GHK Lall and Freddie Kissoon. Kissoon remains a gem of virtue, while the Lall is revealed as an opportunistic.

Yours truly,

Rudolph Singh