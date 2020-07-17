GCCI writes Top Cop to address possible “destabilization of security” -as country awaits declaration

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has written to the Police Commissioner, Leslie James, expressing concerns over the possibility of a “destabilization of security” as the nation awaits the declaration of the March 2, 2020 Elections.

In a letter authored by Executive Director, Richard Rambarran, the city chamber noted that the GCCI has been paying close attention to both the public health and electoral situation in Guyana.

“In addition, the GCCI is concerned with possibility of a destabilization in the security situation as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) makes its final Declaration of the results of the March 2 Regional and General Elections,” the letter to the Commissioner detailed.

These two situations, the letter added, can combine to have disastrous results on the security and well-being of the society.

In particular, GCCI expressed concern about the large gathering of A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) members in front of State House, Main Street and close to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Headquarters at Kingston.

Notably, the GCCI noted, “a situation on July 13, 2020 saw persons gathered closely together in large groups, one person lying in front of the Presidential convoy in an obstructive manner, non-adherence to public health precautions, amongst many other actions which are dangerous to both public health and potentially threatening to the well-being of citizenry of Guyana.”

Despite the barriers set in place by law enforcement officers, protestors have been seen flocking Main Street on days when the seven-member GECOM Commission is scheduled to hold meetings.

The coalition supporters donning party colours, and with placards and vuvuzelas (commonly known as the “blow blow” horns) in hand, would congregate, many without mask to guard against the novel Coronavirus.

In light of this, the GCCI, requested from the Commissioner, measures to be implemented by the police to handle the crowds that are becoming more consistent. The GCCI also advised that plans be employed to tackle any possible situation regarding the de-escalation of security.

The GCCI also penned a letter to the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) Head, de facto Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo. In that letter, the GCCI asked what would be done, at that level, to ensure that there is strict compliance by coalition supporters with regards to the COVID-19 social distancing measures.