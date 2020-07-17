Latest update July 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Dem gat REVO-KEE in Guyana

Jul 17, 2020 Dem Boys Seh

It tek Moses – de one in de Bible – 47 days to lead de people of Israel from Egypt to Mount Sinai. So far it tek GEE-Cum 137 days and still dem can’t declare the elections results.
De Israelites wandered in de desert fuh 40 years before dem reach de Promise Land. At de rate de Rigadier going, dem boys wan know whether dem gat fuh wait 40 years fuh democracy return.
De Americans determine fuh keep dictators out of de western hemisphere. Dem mek de Rigadier know dat dem nah gon allow nobody fuh thief elections.
De Sarah lady from de US Embassy keep a press conference yesterday. Dem boys know dat de list done prepare of dem who visa get revoke.
Is dat mek some of dem reportah wha does support de Coal-ashun face sour like lime. Dem boys would not be surprise if some of dem reportah visa get pull too.
When you get deport from de United States, dem does call you a DEPOR-TEE. When yuh visa get revoke, yuh does become a REVO-KEE.
De Rigadier embarrassing de country. He gat de country setting a bad example fuh de Caribbean. Dem boy nah think he can show he face again in front of some of dem Caricom leaders.
Dem Caricom leaders gon meet next week and dem boys wan feel dat dem gan move de Secretariat out of Guyana because de HAP-New supporters threatening dem staff deh. Pun top of duh, the Caricom nah want no dictator among them.
Talk half and bet yuh bottom dollar some of dem Ministah nah travelling to America anytime soon.

