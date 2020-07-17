COVID-19 curfew extended to 8pm – Berbice curfew-free Monday to Friday

The national COVID-19 curfew will now span the period 8pm to 6am in all regions with the exception of Five and Six. In Regions Five and Six, the curfew has been lifted from Monday through Friday but will be in effect on Saturday and Sunday.

This comes as part of the phase three re-opening of the country as recommended by the National COVID-19 Task Force. As part of this development, public sector will resume work from tomorrow.

In a statement yesterday, the Task Force announced that the re-opening process which takes effect from tomorrow (Saturday, July 18) will continue until July 31, 2020. Meanwhile the curfew in the Aranka/Arangoy/Moruca areas will remain in effect from 6pm to 6am daily and continue until August 3, 2020.

“In the COVID-19 Emergency Measures Order No. 6, the Public Sector is allowed to resume work from tomorrow on a rotation basis unless otherwise instructed by their respective Minister or Head of Agency,” the statement said.

Additionally, “food services and restaurants are now permitted to open for delivery, drive-thru, curb-side pick up and take away service from 6am to midnight daily. While, outdoor dining at restaurants is now allowed from 6am to 6pm. However, these conditions apply; all tables must be spaced six feet apart from each other and no more than four persons are to be seated at one table and they must be at least three feet apart.”

Further, it was noted that, “restaurant staff must wear a mask at all times and must sanitise dining tables and chairs after use by each customer. Indoor and buffet dining is still prohibited.”

The order also stipulates that no more than 10 persons will be allowed to gather at any place and all individuals venturing out must wear a facemask at all times.

Public transportation services will also be permitted to operate at a 75% passenger capacity. This, however, will not apply to Aranka, Arangoy and Moruca, which are expected to operate at a 50% passenger capacity.

Private sector construction, clothing, shoes and bookstores are also permitted to resume operations.