Corentyne woman pleads for help after heavy winds destroy home

With no income and no proper place to rest her head at nights, a 58-year-old part-time cleaner attached to the Massiah Primary School at Number 71 Village is pleading for assistance to rebuild her modest home.

The home she shared with her 16-year-old son and 40-year-old sister was destroyed two weeks ago by heavy winds. Haseena Khan said the winds ripped out the back section of the house and the entire roof and, out of fear for her safety, she demolished the remaining structure and kept the materials. However, some of the materials are no longer suitable to aid the rebuilding process. Khan said she is currently out of a job. Added to this, she said that she is yet to be paid by government for cleaning work she completed sometime ago. Currently, the woman said that she is sleeping under a makeshift shed in a hammock. Her sister also sleeps under the shed in a hammock while her teenage son is staying at a relative. Khan is also making use of a makeshift structure to prepare meals.

“The little storm that passed destroyed the back part of the house because it was not strong, it damaged the entire roof which fell on the ground and I am appealing to anyone to assist me please because I don’t have a proper place to sleep. It is very uncomfortable… I am just asking for some assistance with a little material,” she pleaded.

Thus far, she has only managed to receive assistance from a public-spirited Berbician, Rosey Mohamed. Mohamed said she is also working to help raise funds to assist Khan.

Persons will

ing to give assistance can make contact with Shaneeza Elemoodeen on telephone number 338-4360 or 616-2208.

Khan in expressing advance appreciation for any forthcoming assistance said, “Thank you so much if there is any kind-hearted citizen willing to help. Anything I am willing to accept, materials would be good. I have no finances right now and with what is going on in the country, I don’t know if the government will pay us any money.”

The woman’s plight has also been circulated on social media platforms.