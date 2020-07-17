Contractor killed execution-style

The owner of KP Construction Services Limited, Kissoondath Premsukh, was yesterday executed in the presence of one of his clients. The incident occurred at a construction site located on D’Urban Street, Georgetown, next door to the Morgan Learning Center.

The execution-style killing of the 49-year-old contractor of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) took place just after 17:00 hrs.

According to eyewitness accounts, two men rode up on a motorcycle and the pillion rider hopped off and walked into a yard (construction site) where Premsukh was in discussion with a client. The pillion rider, according to reports, opened fire hitting Premsukh who fell to the ground.

The shooter then trotted out of the yard and joined his accomplice waiting on the motorcycle.

Persons nearby, who witnessed the incident, rushed Premsukh’s to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a white pickup. At the hospital, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Kaieteur News subsequently learnt that Premsukh sustained a single gunshot wound to the head.

One of his employees told this publication that minutes before the contractor was shot, he had instructed workers to push in a few extra hours of work and had told them to “start-up a generator to saw up some boards”. While they were working, the employee said that they saw persons running into the yard. Upon investigating, they saw their boss and his client lying on the ground. Upon closer inspection, the employee said that Premsukh was seen bleeding from the head. The client, who was not hit, soon after got up and left.

This publication visited the client’s home to ascertain what really took place but the individual was too traumatized to speak.

It was later revealed that this was not the first attack on Premsukh’s life. In fact, police are still tracking two suspects who had shot the contractor twice in the leg last month while he was entering a supermarket at Coldingen, ECD. Premsukh had told Kaieteur News then that he had a clue of who his attackers were. He even claimed that he had received threats on his life prior to that. He never revealed why but said that he was working hand in hand with police to find his attackers. However, police had found no leads on Premsukh’s attackers.

This newspaper also learnt that the man was involved in an ongoing land dispute.