Chan Santokhi is the new president of Suriname

(StarNieuws) – Outgoing president Desi Bouterse yesterday put on the presidential sash for his successor Chan Santokhi. The transfer of power in the country took place at an extraordinary public meeting in Independence Square. In a totally open atmosphere, outdoors, in the bright morning sun in the presence of the outgoing government, diplomatic representatives, other officials and the public, Santokhi was inaugurated as the tenth president of Suriname.

The new President of Suriname took the following oath in the hands of Assembly President Marinus Bee:

“I swear (declare) that I have given or promised, under any name or under any pretext, in connection with my election as President of the Republic of Suriname (Vic

e-President) to anyone, regardless of who he is, nor will I give or promise. I swear (promise) that, in order to do or not to do anything whatsoever in this office, I will not take any promises or gifts from anyone whatsoever, directly or indirectly. I swear (promise) that I in fulfilling the Presidential (Vice-Presidential) office, will stand for, observe and promote the interests of the country and the people with all my ability I swear (promise) that I will do as much as possible to the independence and territory of the Republic of Suriname will defend and preserve; that I will protect the general and special liberty and the rights of all and use to the preservation and promotion of the general and special prosperity all the means which the laws and circumstances make available to me, as a good and faithful President owes is. I swear (promise) obedience to the Constitution and all other legal regulations. I swear (promise) faithfully to the Republic of Suriname. So truly help God Almighty (I declare and promise!) “I swear (promise) faithfully to the Republic of Suriname. So truly help God Almighty (I declare and promise!) “I swear (promise) faithfully to the Republic of Suriname. So truly help God Almighty (I declare and promise!) ”

After Santokhi took his oath, several spiritual leaders blessed the new president. Outgoing President Bouterse expressed his willingness to sign the transfer protocol, which he did. Santokhi accepted the office of President of Suriname and signed the associated proclamation. The final signature on the documents was from divorce minister Mike Noersalim of the Interior.

Divorcing President Bouterse wished the new president and vice president much wisdom and strength in pulling the cart. “There is a lot of work to be done.”

In a completely different atmosphere than usual, President of the Parliament Marinus Bee chaired the extraordinary meeting. A lot of space was planned for the various cultural expressions on this special day for Suriname. Taking into account COVID-19 measures, the organization succeeded in establishing a worthy platform for the solemn occasion.