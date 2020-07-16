Victim was beaten to death

Kuru Kururu farm house murder…

An autopsy report has revealed that Terrence Alstrom, age 66, who was found dead in the yard of his farm house at Track B, Kuru Kururu, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was brutally beaten.

The report detailed that Alstrom had died as a result of blunt trauma to the head. This suggests that he was hit in the head repeatedly with a heavy object.

Alstrom’s body was discovered on Friday last by his son who went to check up on him at around 22:30hrs, after there was no response to calls.

The dead man’s son had contacted police immediately who arrived some time later to carry out the necessary investigations.

Investigators who had examined the body observed what appeared to be a chop wound behind the deceased’s head. Bruises were also noticed on his back.

Looking for a motive behind the man’s murder, police found nothing to suggest that robbery was involved. Alstrom’s house was undisturbed and the only item that could not be found was his cell phone.

Alstrom’s body was also found clad in his towel and lying face down in the yard. Some are suggesting that Alstrom might have stepped out of his house to meet his killer.

Nevertheless, as the investigations continue into the murder of Alstrom, family members are preparing for his funeral.

Alstrom, who is said to be the father of popular local DJ called “Selector Shizzle”, had moved to his farm house some years back to tend his crops. He would visit Georgetown often to sell his produce and even share with his friends and family. The last time his family heard from him was on the day prior to his murder.