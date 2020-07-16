UK also working to sanction top Coalition officials

Latest update July 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News understands that the United Kingdom is preparing to join its American counterpart, and impose sanctions on top Government officials, leaders of the APNU+AFC coalition and election officials, who are actively supporting efforts to rig Guyana’s elections.
With the electoral process dragging on for four months pass Election Day, the United Kingdom has been following closely at every step.
UK High Commissioner, Greg Quinn, along with the other Western diplomats, had spoken out from the very first time Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, tried to rig the elections, and has lent his voice at other junctures, to condemn election rigging.
Several UK officials have made statements calling for the results of the recount to be declared, so that the electoral process can come to a democratic close.
However, the declaration continues to be frustrated, owing to several officials at the Elections Commission, including Mingo and Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield.
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, yesterday announced sanctions on officials who are obstructing the resolution of the democratic process in Guyana- it is taking the form of visa cancellations.
Kaieteur News understands that UK sanctions will follow in similar sanctions, with sources saying that it is not normal that details are given.
Rather, it was explained, affected parties are contacted individually and told.
