Rigadier bird-day get sanction

Dem Boys Seh

Yesterday small bully meet he match. He come face-to-face with de big bully.

De big bully tell he, de Rigadier, to “Step aside. Is time yuh respect democracy!”

Yesterday was de Rigadier bird-day. De Pom-peo man,who is de man in charge of foreign policy for de US, send he a nice gift.

Rigadier thought was a bird-day gift. He didn’t know was a farewell present.

De gift spoil de bird-day party. Was a real party affair. But Rigadier keep it pun state property. When de Pom-peo man send he gift, de party turn sour. Some people face tun long. Nobody nah smiling fuh de cameras. Some of dem depress and propping sorrow.

One man, who dem boys de like and who like do deals, start watching de stains pun he shoes.

Men and women lose dem appetite immediately. Some of dem nah eat nuttin.

Some ah dem deh get belly wuk. And not from de food.

De party tun like a wake house. And to think dat was only yesterday dem supporters keep mock funeral fuh Claw-dette. Yuh see how evil does tun back pun de wicked?

Dem boys glad de visas get pull. Rigadier want bring back dictatorship. He think he is a Papa Doc.

Dem boys seh is no way dictatorship gun return to Guyana. Dem boys nat gun allow no dictatorship fuh spoil de future of dem picknee. And dem boys wan tell de Rigadier “Nat hay! Nat in dis country hay suh!”

Dem boys seh dat plenty people visa should get tek away- not only guvment officials. Dem boys feel that dem gat lawyers, kan-tractors, miners, media workers and judges. Dem boys nah mean dem people wha does judge beauty contest.

Dem mean some a dem wha sit down pun bench fuh decide people life. Dem boys want know what kind of justice poor people gun get when deh go in front of some of dem.

Dem boys wan tell dem farrin country fuh pull dem visa and dat of dem wife and family too.

Talk half and wait till dem boys publish de list of dem wha get sanction.