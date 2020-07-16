PSC reiterates validity of recount results, support for CARICOM

The Private Sector Commission (PSC), a duly accredited observer of the March 2 General and Regional Elections, as well as the National Recount, yesterday reiterated that its scrutiny of the process showed that the elections were credible and that the recount results are valid. The party’s statement comes on the heels of attempts made to have the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) use fraudulent data as the basis on which a declaration is made.

In this regard, the PSC also reminded of its endorsement for the findings of the CARICOM team. The Team had noted that while there were irregularities, they were not sufficient enough to move their “unshakeable belief” that the recount results are “completely acceptable”.

Those results show the PPP/C to have gained 233,336 votes, ahead of APNU+AFC’s 217,920 votes.

See the PSC’s full statement below:

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) served as an Accredited Observer along with other Accredited Local Observer Groups and Organizations, the International Diplomatic Community, representing the ABC&E countries and the International Observers, with the exception of the Carter Center who were denied entry into Guyana by the Coalition Government.

The Private Sector Commission fielded Observers throughout the entire period of the Recount, at every Work Station, all day, every day.

The Private Sector Commission, while recognizing minor administrative difficulties, found the process of the Recount to have been efficiently conducted and authentic.

The Private Sector Commission noted, as did the CARICOM Report, the frequently aggressive, and, at times, obnoxious, if not bizarre, behaviour by Agents representing APNU+AFC at the various Work Stations, but, who, nevertheless, were unable to document any material complaints to question the process.

The Private Sector Commission, as did all of the National and International Observers, found the Recount results to be valid and entirely credible.

The Private Sector Commission was pleased to endorse, without reservation, the observation of the CARICOM Scrutineers, that “the objections raised by the APNU+AFC” were not “materially relevant to the recount of the ballot” and that there was “no evidence as to who were the ultimate beneficiaries of the alleged ‘ghost voting’ and voter impersonation”.

The Private Sector Commission, in all of these circumstances, has no hesitation in demanding of GECOM, the immediate acceptance of the results of the Recount and that GECOM proceed to a declaration reflecting those results of the General and Regional Elections without any further delay.