US Embassy to inform election riggers that they are facing sanctions

Latest update July 16th, 2020 9:52 AM
The US Embassy will be notifying persons who are undermining Guyana’s democracy, or those complicit in such undermining, that they are facing sanctions.
US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch had told journalists this morning that those persons had not yet been notified about the sanction on them, but that they would be told if they seek to travel. The Embassy has since provided an update to Kaieteur News, that its consular section will reach out to the offenders, notifying them of the sanctions, which are currently expressed in the form of visa restrictions.
The Ambassador was tightlipped about the identities and categories of persons affected, pointing to US privacy laws which prohibit her from releasing such information.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had announced the sanctions yesterday, and demanded that President David Granger step aside.
Lynch took the opportunity to note that despite there being about seven different results being brought forth during this election saga, the US Government has thrown its weight behind the “legitimate and credible count” of the national recount process.
In response to questions posed about allegations of fraudulent votes by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, Lynch pointed to the CARICOM Scrutineer Team which President David Granger had referred to as the “most legitimate interlocutor” on the situation.
The US Government regards CARICOM as the most legitimate interlocutor too, Lynch noted, therefore, it expects a declaration in keeping with the Team’s findings. The CARICOM Team had noted in its report that the elections were credible.
Lynch drew attention to recent attacks on GECOM Chair retired Justice Claudette Singh’s character, and took the opportunity to defend Singh and the integrity she has shown in her years as a jurist. Lynch also praised Guyana’s relationship with the United States, and expressed the hope that Guyana would move forward on a democratic path.
Jul 15, 2020
