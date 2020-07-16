Miner found dead, slumped over his ATV

Latest update July 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
A miner was found dead slumped over his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) by colleagues in a trail one mile away from Kumung Kumung landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.
The discovery of the dead miner, Denzil Prince, 31, was made at around 18:30hrs on Tuesday.
The police were alerted and his body was transported to the Bartica regional hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Investigators are unclear as to how Prince met his demise.
However, Prince’s body had abrasions to both of his knees. It was also observed that the grill in front of the left fender of his ATV was bent.
Prince was last seen alive by his employer working in a mining pit at around 16:30 hrs that afternoon.
