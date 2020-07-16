Granger in charge of conspiracy to rig elections, and int’l community knows it – PPP/C

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) is of the view that incumbent President, David Granger, is at the helm of the conspiracy to rig the 2020 Elections, and that the Guyanese public and the international community are not fooled.

Giving context to their stance, the PPP said that the statement from the Government of Guyana, in direct response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announcing sanctions on top officials from the Coalition administration, paints a clear picture of the “classic deceptive strategy of Granger.”

“That is to say,” the party expanded, “remaining in the background and orchestrating his minions, including Ministers of his Government, candidates and leaders of his political party, his Commissioners at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and even his party supporters, to front his unconstitutional, undemocratic, illegal and sinister political agenda.”

When they are exposed, the Opposition said, Granger appears in the public with a “glib denial of any wrongdoing”, repeating his “sanctimonious pledge to obey the Constitution, to adhere to the rule of law, to comply with Court rulings and to promise non-interference with the operation at GECOM.”

The Coalition’s statement, the PPP noted, is a denial that they are undermining the electoral process.

“Guyana, the Caribbean and indeed, the Western Hemisphere can bear testimony, first hand, to Granger and his Government’s multiple, transparent and vulgar attempts at undermining the electoral process and interfering with GECOM in the discharge of its mandate in conducting elections and declaring the legal results of those elections,” the Opposition stated.The party pointed out the court motion filed by Coalition supporter, Misenga Jones, seeking Orders from the High Court to compel GECOM to declare tainted results of the elections, aimed so that “Granger can steal the next Government.”

The Opposition added, “No doubt, Mr. Granger is the intellectual author and is in charge of the conspiracy to rig the March 2nd, 2020 Election. Not once has he condemned the naked fraud attempted by Clairmont Mingo and Keith Lowenfield. In fact, he and his Ministers have all embraced them and they still do.”

Further, the party said that every Minister in Granger’s cabinet is on record in Guyana and overseas “canvassing support” for their attempts to corrupt the electoral process and “defending” those who are directly carrying it out.

Among those, the PPP said, include ‘Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Joseph Harmon, Raphael Trotman, Cathy Hughes, Khemraj Ramjattan and others.”

Both local and international stakeholders, the party said, who dared to criticize their conduct would face the brunt of “vitriolic abuses.”

Because of their continued actions, the Opposition said “these sanctions were long intimated.”

“Granger and his Cabal mocked those who spoke of them. Now that the sanctions have finally come, he sanctimoniously pleads his and his Government’s innocence. Everyone acquainted with the facts would agree that the sanctions are justified, in the circumstances,” the party said.