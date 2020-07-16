GMSA calls for declaration of recount figures

Latest update July 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
– warns of disastrous consequences of delay on Guyana
The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) has joined calls for a declaration to be made on the figures emanating from the national recount of votes.
Those figures show that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has won the elections with 233,336 votes, ahead of the APNU+AFC coalition’s 217,920 votes.
See full statement below:
It is more than four months since the March 2nd 2020 elections and a democratically elected Government is still not in place. Despite undertakings and commitments to respect the results of the Recount Process conducted by GECOM and overseen by CARICOM and other observers, attempts continue to thwart the declaration of the winner of the March 2020 elections.
The political impasse, the absence of a functional Government, the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of a coherent and comprehensive response, have made it difficult for businesses to operate. As a result, many have closed, resulting in losses of jobs and income for Guyanese. A continuation of this current situation will have disastrous consequences on the business community and the economy.
The GMSA joins the Private Sector Commission and other private sector organisations, civil society, other local organisations and groups and the international community in calling for a swift conclusion to this political impasse, the declaration of the results based on the Recount Process, and the transition to a new Government reflective of the will of the Guyanese people.
Jul 16, 2020MANCHESTER, England, CMC – West Indies will go in search of a historic ser ies win when they face England in the second Test starting here today but captain Jason Holder warned the series was still...
Jul 16, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 14, 2020
On the 40th death anniversary of Walter Rodney last month, I received a cache of declassified US government documents from... more
Following the 1997 elections, there were political protests for months in the streets of Georgetown. The protests descended... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]