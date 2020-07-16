Girl, 7, found sleeping on city bench rescued

A public-spirited citizen on Tuesday alerted authorities to a girl, 7, he found sleeping on a bench on Waterloo Street, Georgetown.

She was guarding her belongings in a black bag. The concerned man stood there for over an hour to ensure the relevant authorities came to her rescue.

According to the man, he was carrying out some errands when he noticed the girl on the bench. His attention was also drawn to a man, who appeared to be mentally unsound, approaching her.

He tried contacting the police force but they were unresponsive.

The young man then took to social media to seek help and the Women’s Miners Association showed up shortly after.

The child’s mother had already arrived. They were taken under the organization’s wing.

It was found that the family lives in Wales and frequently experience issues. They would come out in search of food.

It was reported that on the day the child was found, she and her mother had woken up since 3am for a four-hour walk to Georgetown.

The child subsequently became tired and fell asleep on the bench. The mother reportedly left to buy a cigarette. She returned and saw the crowd gathered.

The Women’s Miner’s Association arrived shortly after and the child and the mother were taken into their care.

A number of entities, Kaieteur News was told, have since donated, including from Royal Castle, Ramroop’s Trading and the Youth for Better Trading.

The Child Care and Protection Agency is also said to be looking into the matter.

A team visited the house of the family yesterday and found the conditions terrible. The house had no running water.

The young man that initially came to the child’s rescue has actively been assisting in getting her help and is calling on anyone who would like to aid in giving this family a better to life to contact him on 661-4580.