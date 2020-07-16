Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Latest update July 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.
It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.
Jul 16, 2020MANCHESTER, England, CMC – West Indies will go in search of a historic ser ies win when they face England in the second Test starting here today but captain Jason Holder warned the series was still...
Jul 16, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 14, 2020
On the 40th death anniversary of Walter Rodney last month, I received a cache of declassified US government documents from... more
Following the 1997 elections, there were political protests for months in the streets of Georgetown. The protests descended... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]