Every tool will be used to hold accountable those who undermine democracy – Canada

Just after the Secretary of State for the US, Mike Pompeo hit top officials yesterday in the de facto Granger government with visa sanctions; Global Affairs Canada announced that they too would be using all the tools at their disposal to hold accountable, culpable elements who seek to prevent a swift conclusion to Guyana’s electoral process.

Global Affairs Canada is the department of the Government of Canada that manages Canada’s diplomatic and consular relations, encourages Canadian international trade, and leads Canada’s international development and humanitarian assistance.

In its statement yesterday, the Canadian department said, “Canada will continue to work with its partners in the international community, using all tools at our disposal, to demand a swift and transparent conclusion to the election process and hold accountable those who prevent it.”

The Canadian Government relayed also, its disappointment over the delayed declaration of the winners of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, a delay which has now lasted more than four months.

Canada also threw its support behind calls by the Organization of American States (OAS), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and civil society organizations to announce the results based on the figures of the National Recount, as validated by the CARICOM Observer Mission.

Canada firmly maintained as well that the rule of law and democratic processes “must be respected” and a declaration be announced without further delay in the interest of the democratic rights of Guyana’s electorate.

The Canadian Government has played a vital role in rallying for Guyana’s democracy, issuing several statements reiterating their call for the declaration to be made using the recount figures.

Key among those was Micheal Grant, Assistant Deputy Minister for the Americas at Global Affairs Canada who had supported the National Recount and later on expressed concern over the long delay of the declarations.

Grant had tweeted “As demanded by CARICOM, the OAS and the Commonwealth, the outcome should be declared based on the recount which was confirmed by the CARICOM observer team. This has gone on too long.”

He had also lent his voice after the landmark Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling on July 8, tweeting: “Important ruling today from Caribbean Court of Justice on Guyana. It’s time for the election results to be announced by #GECOM based on the recount. No more delays.”