Eastern Airline aircraft slides off CJIA runway

A Boeing 767 aircraft yesterday slid off the Cheddi Jagan International Airport’s (CJIA) runway.

The aircraft was said to be carrying repatriated Guyanese from the United States.

The flight arrived from New York around 2p.m yesterday and was said to be carrying 201 Guyanese.

It was reported that there was a mild, rainy weather.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), in a statement, disclosed that at approximately 14:30hrs, the Boeing 767-300 aircraft, registration N706KW, after landing safely was making a turn on Taxiway C when the right main gear came off the edge of the taxiway.

“Preliminary assessment revealed there was no damage to the aircraft. Eastern Airlines was conducting an approved repatriation flight from New York at the time of the incident. The aircraft had 201 passengers on board. There are no reported injuries at the time of the incident. Inspectors from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority are currently conducting investigations.”

As a result of the incident, the Eastern Airlines outgoing flight to Miami was cancelled due the crew’s duty hours being expired.

The Miami flight is rescheduled to depart today.

The passengers on board were transported to the passengers’ terminal via buses.