Drunk man gets beaten for rapping on wrong door

A man said to be intoxicated was reportedly beaten, stripped, tied up and dragged after he rapped on the wrong door at 02:00hrs yesterday.

Police said that occupants took the man for a burglar and raised an alarm.
He was then confronted by neighbours who interrogated the man after tying him up.
In a video seen by this publication, the person can be heard asking the man why he was intruding the house. He responded by saying that he was sorry for the situation he got himself into.
Police have since launched an investigation into the matter and have taken statements from the occupants of the house and the allegedly assaulted man.

 

