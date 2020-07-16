Completion of US$5M Covid-19 Hospital postponed

The US five million dollar (G$1B) project to turn Ocean View International Hotel into a state-of-the-art hospital for the incubation, isolation and quarantine of persons infected with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) which was expected to be completed by July 13th has once again been postponed. This is according to National COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat Logistics Officer, Colonel (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussein.

Speaking to Kaieteur News, Hussein explained that his part of the work “which is the construction aspect” is now expected to be completed by July 29th. He added that the facility will then have to be set up with the required “equipment to make it functional.”

During a recent virtual press conference Hussein had said “(the) Infectious Diseases Hospital on the East Coast is about 95% completed. It is anticipated that all outstanding works and minor changes will be completed by the 13th of July.” The sanatorium, he added “will be fully dedicated to the COVID-19 response and for any other infectious diseases that may arise in the future.”

In April, Finance Minister Winston Jordan in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) had said “we had to open centers to receive these different cases, the biggest one being at the Ocean View Hotel and Convention Centre and retrofitting that facility will cost us in excess of a billion dollars, just to retrofit it.”

“That is not including the purchase price,” he asserted. He added that the cost will increase exponentially when the facility gets up and running.

On June 22, Kaieteur News reported that seven contractors were sole sourced by the Public Health Ministry to complete the ‘retro fitting’ or furnishing of the Hospital. The article referenced a memorandum to Minister Jordan, from the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Public Health Ministry; Collette Adams which showed the work was separated into eight lots.

Lot 1’, the “Remodeling of the Main Wing, Installation of Medical Gas, HV AC – negative pressure system, Construction of Operating Theatre, Construction of R.C. Ramps and Laundry Room and Rehabilitation of Main Plumbing System and Distribution Networks” was awarded to International Imports & Supplies at $381M. ‘Lot 2’, the “Remodeling of East Wing, Rehab of Roof, Construction of Power Supply Room, Construction of gate on the ground floor, Installation of New Electrical Mains, Perimeter lighting and Automatic Gate” was awarded to Ivor Allen at $388M. ‘Lot 3’, the “Installation of Lift” was awarded to KP Thomas & Sons Contracting Inc at $49M. ‘Lot 4’, the “Construction of Southern Concrete Fence, Timber Revetment, Construction of R.C. Base for Triage Area and Holding Area for Infectious Waste” was awarded to James Nicholson Construction Services at $54M. ‘Lot 5’, the “Construction of Northern Fence Concrete Fence, Timber Revetment, Construction of R.C. Base for Morgue and Concrete Walkways for projects for the MOPH” was awarded to Associated Construction Services at $64M. ‘Lot 6’, the “Construction of one (1) incinerator for sharps and medical waste” was awarded to Andy Moore at $4.1M. ‘Lot 7’, the “Supply, Installation and Commissioning of HV AC Systems” was awarded to Antarctic Maintenance & Repairs at $22M. The final ‘Lot 8’, the “Supply, Installation and Commissioning of CCTV Surveillance System” went to International Imports & Supplies for $86M.

Additionally, the Memorandum stated that, “Funds have been provided by the Government of Guyana for the project named at caption.” While no date was listed on the Memorandum indicating when the request was made, the approval was given on April, 16, 2020 by Chairman of National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Berkley Wickham – his signature was attached to the document.