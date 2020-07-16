Bisram’s mother, co-accused sentencing set for tomorrow

Following her ruling that Sharmilla Inderjali, the mother of extradited US-based businessman, Marcus Bisram, and her co-accused, Maryanna Lionel, are guilty of offering a police officer $4M to suppress evidence, Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly told the court yesterday that the sentencing for the two women is set for Friday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

On Monday, the lawyer for the two women, Sanjeev Datadin, made a plea of mitigation which he hopes the Magistrate would consider.

Last Friday, Magistrate Daly said that there is sufficient evidence against the defendants and as such, found them guilty of the offence.

Inderjali, 45, of Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Lionel, 25, sister of one of the accused charged with the killing of Faiyaz Narinedatt, were out on a total of $3M bail.

It is alleged that the women, during the month of November 2016, offered a detective at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, $4M for him to suppress evidence against Bisram.

Bisram of Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice, and the United States of America, was charged with the murder of Narinedatt which allegedly took place between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

He is charged along with Orlando Dickie, 39, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Radesh Motie, 39, an excavator operator, of 124 Number 78 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Diadath Datt, 18, of 98 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Harripaul Parsram, 49, of 164 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Niran Yacoob, 37, of 65 Number 67 Village, Corentyne Berbice.

It is alleged that Bisram procured Dickie, Motie, Datt, Parsram and Yacoob to murder Narinedatt.

While a judge recently ruled that there is insufficient evidence against Bisram and the matter was discharged, the other accused were committed to stand trial at the Berbice High Court.