Argument over evening greeting leaves teen stabbed to death

Jul 16, 2020

A dispute that went on for two days among three young men ended in tragedy on Tuesday night after one of them was stabbed to death at Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead Teen, Barneth McKenzie

The dead teen, Barneth Mckenzie, of Lot 371, Fourteenth Street, of the aforementioned housing scheme, was slain by a 17- year-old around 16:50Hrs on Tuesday.
Eyewitnesses told this newspaper that it all started with an argument between the victim’s elder brother and his alleged killer at a shop within the Dazzle Community on Monday evening. They said that the victim’s brother had entered the shop and extended greetings to those present. This newspaper understands that when he approached the suspect in this manner, he was shunned. This aggravated the victim’s brother and he asked the suspect, “Why you can’t tell me good-night?” The suspect replied, “Who is you for me to tell you good night?” The victim’s brother was angered by this response and an argument ensued. Kaieteur News understands that the suspect eventually left for his home after the exchange of harsh words.
The following day the suspect visited the shop but this time, he was confronted by the victim and his brother. A scuffle subsequently ensued about the said evening greeting. This newspaper was told that the suspect, armed with a knife, dealt the victim who was carrying a cutlass and a piece of iron, several stabs to the abdomen. The 19-year-old who was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by relatives was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police later visited the scene and arrested the suspect at his home.

