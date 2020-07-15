US House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee stands with int’l community in call for immediate declaration of recount figures

Latest update July 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
The United States Foreign Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hermisphere has joined with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the international community in calling for a declaration of the elections results using the figures from the national recount.
The Subcommittee is chaired by Congressman Albio Sires.
“We stand with our career diplomats and with the international community,” the House Subcommittee said, “which is completely unified in calling for the immediate Declaration of Results based on the recount.”
The recount has shown that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has won the March 2 General and Regional Elections, but the Government refuses to concede and is actively in support of efforts to frustrate a declaration of the recount results. The coalition has opted to advocate for a declaration using fraudulent numbers.
We condemn all efforts to undermine the credibility of the March 2nd election, including recent actions taken by the Chief Elections Officer to effectively disenfranchise thousands of voters and manipulate the vote count.”
The Subcommittee also submitted its complete support for GECOM Chair, Justice Claudette Singh in her decision to dismiss the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield’s fraudulent reports.
“We commend the people of Guyana for their remarkable patience over the last four months,” the House Subcommittee said, “but they have waited far too long.”
Jul 15, 2020It is no surprise that 18-year-old Samuel Woodroffe has a deep passion for hockey after being grown into the sport with his father Damon and sisters, Dacia and Trisha all having represented the...
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 14, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Raphael Trotman’s ignorance is the latest addition to a runaway train of miasma the PNC and AFC have been driving since... more
One of the most infuriating things to view each day is the Daily COVID-19 Bulletin. Despite there being appeals for more... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]