CARICOM Chair condemns coalition’s ‘vexatious attempts to hijack the country’

Latest update July 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
– Says “time for decisive action is shortly upon us”
Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves has penned a strongly worded editorial condemning the loser of Guyana’s 2020 elections, the APNU+AFC coalition, for its “frivolous and vexatious” attempts to “hijack the country”.
“The time for decisive action is shortly upon us,” Gonsalves stated.
The coalition has lost the elections to the PPP/C by 15,416 votes, and refuses to concede.
Though it has attempted to discredit the elections and at times force a declaration on fraudulent numbers, Gonsalves said “The entire world realizes that a small group of persons, in and out of Guyana, are seeking to hijack, in plain sight, the elections, and thus the country.”
“A minority of persons associated with the political entity which has plainly lost the election,” he said, are causing a situation which is “pregnant with real danger for the people of Guyana and the Caribbean Community.”
Gonsalves noted that the GECOM Chair, Justice Claudette Singh has been frustrated in her efforts to resolve the electoral process by a “recalcitrant” Chief Elections Offficer, and that the continued delaying tactics cannot be allowed with impunity to disregard the clear ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).
Gonsalves said that CARICOM must continue to do the right thing, as the “evil of the anti-democratic brigands must not be allowed any space to triumph.”
