Suriname’s Bouterse to transfer power to new President

According to Suriname’s StarNieuws, Chan Santokhi has been elected President of the Republic of Suriname and Ronnie Brunswijk as Vice President. This was announced at an extraordinary public meeting that was led by Assembly Chairman Ronnie Brunswijk.

The meeting was attended by President Desi Bouterse and Vice President Ashwin Adhin.

The transfer of power will take place on Thursday and, according to reports too, a press conference will be held soon by the newly elected ministers.