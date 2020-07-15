Govt. regrets decision by US Department of State

Statement from the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

The Executive arm of Government regrets the decision taken by the United States Department of State.

The matter affecting the outcome of Guyana’s elections is still before courts, which is entirely the responsibility of the judiciary. No declaration has been made.

The Executive Branch has not participated in the undermining of the electoral process and urges all countries interested in Guyana’s development to await the logical conclusion of the process which is being managed by the Elections Commission, in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana.

The Executive arm has not interfered in the functioning of the Elections Commission.