Latest update July 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rigadier mask fall off and show he mind

Jul 15, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys seh Jaggy would like dat man wha dem gat in de Fine-Ants Ministry.
De man send round wan circular warning de staff dat dem should nat give out information. He threaten fuh discipline dem wha talk wha dem know.
De man nah gat fuh frighten when de PPP/C tek over. Jaggy like a man wha does like keep ting secret. He and Jaggy gon get along just fine.
Dem two no different than a six of one and a half of a dozen.
A minister tek he eyes and pass dem small island people. But is dem same small island wha nuff a we does run to when de pressure brace we. Is dem same small island people we used to run fuh wuk and fuh buy food.
And is dem same small island wha responsible fuh de Pee-Hen-Cee being able to have Janet agree to cut she presidency by two years. Some people biting de hand dat used to feed dem.
A lot of gums gon get bite today. A man turning three–quarter century. Dem boys hope is nat Mingo or de Lolo man wha gat fuh count he age.
Dem boys nah sending no birthday greeting fuh de Rigadier. Dem nah gon play no song fuh he either. He mek dem boys hand fall.
Dem boys hear how Joe Shan Lin and Vulga de Low-Rent advise he fuh hold on lil mo. Dem tell he dat he nah know whether he gon gat another birthday as President.
Dem boys de like de Rigadier when he use to come across as good Soulja Bai.
Dem had nuff respect fuh he. But he mask fall off he face and show he mind. He get expose fuh wha he truly is.
Talk half and ask yourself if Christmas gon come before de elections results.

Similar Articles

Sports

Woodroffe optimistic about Junior Pan Am C/Ship being played

Woodroffe optimistic about Junior Pan Am C/Ship being played

Jul 15, 2020

It is no surprise that 18-year-old Samuel Woodroffe has a deep passion for hockey after being grown into the sport with his father Damon and sisters, Dacia and Trisha all having represented the...
Read More
RHTYSC, BCB launch Basil Butcher Trust Project in tribute to West Indies legend

RHTYSC, BCB launch Basil Butcher Trust Project in...

Jul 15, 2020

There must be no relenting of pressure by Windies after win

There must be no relenting of pressure by Windies...

Jul 15, 2020

At 14, Rampertab Ramnauth is a little runs machine

At 14, Rampertab Ramnauth is a little runs

Jul 14, 2020

Windies make perfect start to series as Blackwood inspires

Windies make perfect start to series as Blackwood...

Jul 13, 2020

Harrigan positioning for Jaguar’s midfield role

Harrigan positioning for Jaguar’s midfield role

Jul 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019