Rigadier mask fall off and show he mind

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys seh Jaggy would like dat man wha dem gat in de Fine-Ants Ministry.

De man send round wan circular warning de staff dat dem should nat give out information. He threaten fuh discipline dem wha talk wha dem know.

De man nah gat fuh frighten when de PPP/C tek over. Jaggy like a man wha does like keep ting secret. He and Jaggy gon get along just fine.

Dem two no different than a six of one and a half of a dozen.

A minister tek he eyes and pass dem small island people. But is dem same small island wha nuff a we does run to when de pressure brace we. Is dem same small island people we used to run fuh wuk and fuh buy food.

And is dem same small island wha responsible fuh de Pee-Hen-Cee being able to have Janet agree to cut she presidency by two years. Some people biting de hand dat used to feed dem.

A lot of gums gon get bite today. A man turning three–quarter century. Dem boys hope is nat Mingo or de Lolo man wha gat fuh count he age.

Dem boys nah sending no birthday greeting fuh de Rigadier. Dem nah gon play no song fuh he either. He mek dem boys hand fall.

Dem boys hear how Joe Shan Lin and Vulga de Low-Rent advise he fuh hold on lil mo. Dem tell he dat he nah know whether he gon gat another birthday as President.

Dem boys de like de Rigadier when he use to come across as good Soulja Bai.

Dem had nuff respect fuh he. But he mask fall off he face and show he mind. He get expose fuh wha he truly is.

Talk half and ask yourself if Christmas gon come before de elections results.