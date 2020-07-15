NOTICE

A Book of Condolences will be available at the Bar Association Office in honour of the late Ms. Sheila Chapman, founder member and past President of the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers, who passed on Monday, 6th July, 2020.

The book can be signed between the hours of 09:00 hrs and 12:00 hrs today (Wednesday, 15th July, 2020).

Please observe social distancing and wear a mask.

May her soul rest in peace and rise in glory.