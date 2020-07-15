Latest update July 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Miner stabbed to death by ex-girlfriend’s lover

A miner was stabbed to death by his ex-girlfriend’s lover on Monday last at a mining camp in Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni, Region Seven.
The miner, Teo James of 37 West La Penitence Housing Scheme, Georgetown was killed at around 19:40hrs Monday.
Investigations revealed that James had a confrontation with his ex-girlfriend at the mining camp, which got out of control. James, according to reports, was beating the woman. The screams of the woman, as a result of the beating, aggravated her lover who was nearby.
The lover, reports suggest, then ran to defend the woman and a fight started between the two men. During the altercation, the woman’s lover who was armed with a knife stabbed James multiple times about his body. James collapsed and reportedly passed away moments later while the lover ran away.
The matter was reported to the police and James’ body was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital where it was examined by a doctor before being sent to the hospital’s mortuary.

