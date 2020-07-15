Health sector spends $34.7 billion in 2019—report

A sum of $34.7 billion (of the $35.9 billion budgeted) was expended in the public health sector, in 2019. This was due largely to the under-utilisation of the $2.6 billion allocated to the capital expenditure programme.

According to the end of year outcome report released by the Ministry of Finance, approximately $7.3 billion – 21 percent of spending in the health sector – was expended for drugs and medical supplies across the sector, of which about 32 percent related to the national referral hospital – Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The report stipulated that due to the expenditure, the new services in haematology and radiology are now offered by GPHC, including contrast CT and CT angiogram, mammograms, and ultrasound guided biopsies.

Additionally, the Force Triad Machine was purchased and operationalised, facilitating the use of LigaSure technology during laparoscopic surgery.

There was also an increase in the number of doctors within several regions: 14 in Region 4; six in Region 10; two in Region 5; and one in Region 8.

The introduction of new services has resulted in ultrasounds being provided at the Buxton Health Centre; EKG at CC Nicholson Hospital as well as at Plaisance, Mocha, and Long Creek health centres; a dental clinic at President’s College; dialysis in Region 6; ophthalmology in Region 7; VIA cryotherapy in Region 8; and, urology in Region 10.

The report went on to state that in 2019, a total of $2.5 billion was expended on the maintenance and construction of buildings in the health sector.

The new, state-of-the-art, drug storage bond for the Central Supplies Unit at Kingston, according to the document, costing almost $540 million, was commissioned, while the extension of the bond for the Material Management Unit at Diamond was completed at a cost of $116 million.

These facilities have increased the floor space for storage by over 1,900 square feet and will be central to the improvement of the distribution network for End of Year Outcome 2019, drugs and medical supplies.

The sum of $149.5 million was spent on the completion of the Port Kaituma Hospital and another $31 million was used to commence the design of a new laboratory for the Food and Drug Analyst Department.

In 2019, Government expended $26.6 million for the deployment of the Geographic Health Information System (GHIS) to 15 health facilities, in order to improve data collection and allow for the coordination and harmonisation of the various aspects of patient care delivery.

Government also expended $687 million (of the budgeted $760.7 million) towards the procurement of medical equipment across the country, including incubators, laser therapy machines, foetal dopplers, dental x-ray machines, infant warmers and anaesthetic machines.

Additionally, health posts in Baramita, Jawala, Imbaimadai, and Kako were upgraded to health centres, and more than 50 persons were trained as Community Health Workers (CHW) within the hinterland regions, bringing the countrywide total number of CHWs to 430, as Government continued its effort to improve access and quality of health services provided to persons in the remotest areas of the country.

Seven living quarters were constructed at Kamarang, Kaikan, Lethem, Wiruni, Mabaruma, Leguan and Mabura, expected to house additional medical personnel for servicing those communities.