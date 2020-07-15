Granger in charge of conspiracy to rig elections, and int’l community knows it – PPP/C

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) said today that President David Granger is at the helm of the conspiracy to rig the 2020 elections, and that the Guyanese public and the international community are not fooled.

The party stated “Guyanese are well aware of the deceptive strategy of Granger, that is to say, remaining in the background and orchestrating his minions, including Ministers of his Government, candidates and leaders of his political party, his Commissioners at GECOM and even his party supporters, to front his unconstitutional, undemocratic, illegal and sinister political agenda, and when they are exposed, he appears in the public with a glib denial of any wrongdoing and repeats his sanctimonious pledge to obey the Constitution, to adhere to the rule of law, to comply with Court rulings and to promise non-interference with the operation at GECOM.”

It said that this is reflected in the statement released by Government today in which it denied undermining the electoral process, in the face of sanctions announced against election riggers. The Government, in its statement, called on the public to await the logical conclusion of the electoral process, while the coalition has actively supported efforts to frustrate a declaration of the results of the recount.

Due to the coalition’s actions, several Western countries have resolved to take action, including sanctions by the US Government.