COVID-19 cases increase to 308

Latest update July 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Health in its COVID-19 update yesterday stated that there have been eight new cases, bringing the country’s total to 308. There have been 156 recoveries, with 17 deaths to date.
Further, there are currently 135 persons in institutional isolation, 20 persons in institutional quarantine, and five in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Moruca in Region One and Aranka/Arangoy Landing in Region Seven remain the areas with the largest number of infections. A travel restriction was recently imposed on these communities.
The order put out by the Ministry stated, “No person shall travel into or out of the areas listed in the schedule during the period 3rd July, 2020 to the 16th July, 2020 without the authorisation of the Minister of Public Health.”
Region One remains the country’s COVID-19 epicenter.
