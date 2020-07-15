Car overboard!

Latest update July 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
There is no way the driver would have thought this car would have ended up in this position yesterday at Vryhied’s Lust, East Coast Demerara.
Jul 15, 2020It is no surprise that 18-year-old Samuel Woodroffe has a deep passion for hockey after being grown into the sport with his father Damon and sisters, Dacia and Trisha all having represented the...
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 14, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Raphael Trotman’s ignorance is the latest addition to a runaway train of miasma the PNC and AFC have been driving since... more
One of the most infuriating things to view each day is the Daily COVID-19 Bulletin. Despite there being appeals for more... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]