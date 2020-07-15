Canada signals sanctions

Shortly after the US imposed visa sanctions on top officials in Guyana’s de facto government, Global Affairs Canada today stated that they will be using all the tools at their disposal to hold accountable elements who seek to prevent a swift conclusion to Guyana’s electoral process.

“Canada will continue to work with its partners in the international community, using all tools at our disposal, to demand a swift and transparent conclusion to the election process and hold accountable those who prevent it,” the statement said.

Canada firmly maintains that the rule of law and democratic processes “must be respected” and a declaration be announced without further delay, in the interest of democratic rights of Guyana’s electorate.