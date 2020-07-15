Breaking News – Granger Govt. must step aside – US State Secretary – visa restrictions announced

In an ongoing press conference today, US Secretary State, Mike Pompeo has asked President David Granger to step down, and stated that persons involved in elections rigging have been sanctioned by having their visas removed.

“Today I am announcing visa restrictions on individuals responsible and complicit in undermining democracy in Guyana. Immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to such restrictions,” Pompeo said just moments ago at State Department press briefing.