Body found in Strathspey Canal identified as psychiatric patient

The partially decomposed body which was fished out of the Strathspey Canal, East Coast Demerara on Monday was positively identified as a psychiatric patient.

Police said that the body is that of Deshawn Mc Lean, 26, of Lot 229 Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown. The body was identified by the deceased’s father.

The dead man’s father, who lives at 73 Pike Street, Sophia, said that he last saw this son back in January of this year. He told investigators that his son suffered from mental health problems and was a patient of a doctor attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The man further revealed that because of his son’s health condition, he would leave home and not return for days.

Mc Lean’s body was discovered by employees of the Strathspey Pump Station. The employees who are said to be “strainer cleaners” had contacted the police who removed the man’s partially decomposed body from the canal.