BK among coalition financiers sanctioned by US Govt

Latest update July 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
Kaieteur News has been reliably informed that Brian Tiwari, principal of BK Group of Companies, is among APNU+AFC financiers facing personal sanctions from the US Government over his support of an administration which continues to undermine Guyana’s democracy.
Sanctions are to be imposed on APNU+AFC Government Ministers, financiers, judicial officers, and (Guyana Elections Commission) GECOM officers. Family members of offenders will also face sanctions. The sanctions, ranging from terminated visas to frozen assets, are expected to be imposed in phases, starting from the upper echelon of the party.
It is no surprise that 18-year-old Samuel Woodroffe has a deep passion for hockey after being grown into the sport with his father Damon and sisters, Dacia and Trisha all having represented the...
Raphael Trotman's ignorance is the latest addition to a runaway train of miasma the PNC and AFC have been driving since...
One of the most infuriating things to view each day is the Daily COVID-19 Bulletin. Despite there being appeals for more...
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as...
