BK among coalition financiers sanctioned by US Govt

Kaieteur News has been reliably informed that Brian Tiwari, principal of BK Group of Companies, is among APNU+AFC financiers facing personal sanctions from the US Government over his support of an administration which continues to undermine Guyana’s democracy.

Sanctions are to be imposed on APNU+AFC Government Ministers, financiers, judicial officers, and (Guyana Elections Commission) GECOM officers. Family members of offenders will also face sanctions. The sanctions, ranging from terminated visas to frozen assets, are expected to be imposed in phases, starting from the upper echelon of the party.